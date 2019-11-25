Learnings aplenty await Roux on Georgian adventure

Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux, who will guide the South Africa Under-19 team on a two-match tour to Georgia, said they were looking forward to the challenge in Tbilisi, with the players and coaching staff set to benefit from the experience. From the players’ perspective, it will mark the first time some of them participate […]

Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux, who will guide the South Africa Under-19 team on a two-match tour to Georgia, said they were looking forward to the challeng...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...