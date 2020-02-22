









English News Let science build strong power against epidemic

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 23 Février 2020 modifié le 23 Février 2020 - 03:52

China tested virus samples, sent mobile biosafety labs, aided fixed biosafety labs, and trained local medical and public health personnel. China’s practices, addressing both the urgent demand and long-term issues, were hailed by African countries and the international society.

By He Yin In the era of globalization, human beings are living in a global village where they share the same welfare and responsibilities. The threat posed by any infectious disease is against the entire human race, regardless of nationality, region, ethnicity or group.



This is a new challenge faced by the human beings. History cannot be rewound. We should move forward bravely and fight the epidemic. Only by achieving the final victory over the battle against the novel coronavirus pneumonia, can the world, which is shared by all human beings, enjoy a bright future. Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed that scientific research must be stepped up to defeat the epidemic.



“We need your collective knowledge, insight and experience to answer the questions we don’t have answers to,” said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization (WHO) when addressing a research and innovation forum on the novel coronavirus.



His remarks echo the voice from the international community which is coordinating global research power, discovering the focus of research, and developing therapeutic schemes and vaccines. Pulling wisdom to draw the WHO R&D Blueprint, experts from across the world are offering sample tests for countries and regions incapable of such technology, and sharing the latest achievements on epidemiology.



The entire science world is conducting cooperation on the most urgent issue, which is closely related to the safety and lives of the people from each country.



Cooperation and solidarity are the sharpest weapon against the epidemic, and concerted efforts on scientific research will provide the strongest support. Cooperation is especially important when many countries around the world are seeing the danger posed by the novel coronavirus.



The WHO research and innovation forum on the novel coronavirus held recently was attended by over 400 deputies, signaling a positive and vital signal to the world when the novel coronavirus pneumonia has spread to over 20 countries and regions. To combat the epidemic calls for coordinated actions of the science world.



To cut the spread of the novel coronavirus with the sword of science is a mission that allows no hesitation. China, battling on the frontline, has rapidly integrated scientific power and increased efforts on R&D to enhance development of targeted drugs. It has always followed the principle of opening cooperation and actively conducted international collaboration, making unique contribution to the prevention and control of the epidemic.



China’s endeavors aim at the current difficulty, and also an effective mechanism of global synergy for scientific research, epidemic control and clinic treatment. It is recognized by the international society that China has demonstrated its sense of responsibility through its active actions and openness in scientific research as a science power of major influence.



Building of a people-oriented community with a shared future for mankind is a major undertaking of the time. In the epidemic, China maintains close cooperation with the world and the world chooses to stand with China. It is for the wellbeing of the human race. China identified the pathogens in record time, shared the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus with the world, and helped other countries create diagnosis kits to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.



By maintaining close cooperation with the German health department, carriers of the novel coronavirus were quickly discovered and quarantined in Germany. Such open, transparent and responsible practice received high appraise from the WHO. Chinese scientists have gained rich first-hand experiences, which made them important participants and contributors to the WHO R&D Blueprint.



“So it’s that kind of solidarity we need, solidarity, solidarity, solidarity,” said Tedros. The awareness of the shared destiny and the spirit of cooperation urged by the WHO are indispensable for human beings to cope with public health challenges. The battles against viruses in human history proved that only through scientific cooperation and sharing the results with the world can people be protected.



It will not be forgotten that China’s wide practice of inoculation against smallpox in the 16th century had benefited many countries on the Eurasian continent. It will not be forgotten that China launched its largest-ever overseas medical aid mission when Ebola virus broke out in West Africa in 2014.



China was the first to send emergency materials by charter planes and the first to send medical teams to the epidemic zones. It has donated a total of more than $120 million and sent over 1,200 medics to the epidemic zones and 13 surrounding countries.



China tested virus samples, sent mobile biosafety labs, aided fixed biosafety labs, and trained local medical and public health personnel. China’s practices, addressing both the urgent demand and long-term issues, were hailed by African countries and the international society.



Diseases are public enemy of all the people across the world. It’s a major test of the wisdom and capability of the international society in preventing and controlling the current epidemic.



Tedros also repeatedly called on the world to not politicalize science. When racing against the epidemic, the world must join hands and find a solution to eliminate the virus as soon as possible. China is accelerating its actions to build a strong power against the epidemic, and so are the global scientists that respond to the call of justice.



Dans la même rubrique : < > China Strives to achieve annual economic, social development goals despite epidemic Epidemic won’t change China’s economic momentum for growth Another 6,000 medical staff arrive in Hubei from around China