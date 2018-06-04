Alwihda Info
Libya: Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim Stephanie Williams – May 31, 2018


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Juin 2018


Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim Stephanie Williams – May 31, 2018: Today, my colleague AFRICOM Commander General Tom Waldhauser and I met with Prime Minister al-Sarraj and we reiterated our shared vision for a stable, democratic and unified Libya able to deliver prosperity for the Libyan people. As our presence in Tripoli today testifies, the U.S.-Libya […]

