Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Local content and market-driven policies set to shape energy investments in Senegal as African Energy Chamber concludes working visit in Dakar


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


As Senegal’s first oil and gas projects are under-development and first production is expected within two years, the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) conducted this week a working visit in Dakar to promote investment into the country and support local content development and capacity building. Led by Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk, the African Energy Chamber’s delegation […]

As Senegal’s first oil and gas projects are under-development and first production is expected within tw...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/02/2020

Tchad : 11 nominations au ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur

Tchad : 11 nominations au ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur

Mort de l'artiste tchadien Colonel Dinar : que s'est-il passé ? Mort de l'artiste tchadien Colonel Dinar : que s'est-il passé ? 18/02/2020

Populaires

Cameroun : mystérieuse mort de l'artiste tchadien Colonel Dinar

18/02/2020

Tchad : 11 nominations au ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur

18/02/2020

Mort de l'artiste tchadien Colonel Dinar : que s'est-il passé ?

18/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un match de foot sous tension à Abéché
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 18/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France : la procédure de régularisation des étrangers malades

France : la procédure de régularisation des étrangers malades

Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut commerçant Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut commerçant 17/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar