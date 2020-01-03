Long Service Award to Mrs. Elma Diaz

In recognition of commendable long service to the Kenya Embassy in Tokyo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs awarded Mrs. Elma Diaz a round trip ticket and accommodation for one week stay in Kenya. Mrs. Diaz who has worked diligently for 36 years at the Embassy travelled to Kenya from 14th – 22nd December 2019. At […]

In recognition of commendable long service to the Kenya Embassy in Tokyo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs awarded Mrs. Elma Diaz a round trip ticket and accommodation for one ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...