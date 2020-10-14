Losamills Consult Brings Innovation to Landmapping and Surveying in West Africa

About 90% of rural land in Africa is not formally documented, making it vulnerable to land grabbing and expropriation. Weak property rights result in communal clashes and targeted killings; Only 4% of African countries have mapped private land in capital cities. This means most of the land is susceptible to vested interests from leaders and […]

