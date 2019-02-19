









English News MDS UAE Group Ranked Number One IT Services Provider in the UAE

Alwihda Info | Par OAK - 19 Février 2019 modifié le 19 Février 2019 - 10:11

The company outperformed competitors in revenues and market share to be recognised as the market leader in the UAE’s IT Services segment for the past many consecutive years.

Dubai, UAE, February 19, 2018: MDS UAE, a leading technology services provider, announced that it has been ranked as the UAE’s number one IT Services Provider based on a 2017 market share analysis by IDC for the past many consecutive years. The company outperformed all its competitors in revenues in 2017 and captured the highest market share in the UAE’s IT services market space according to the IDC Worldwide Services Semi-annual Tracker 2H 2017.



“We are proud to be ranked #1 for market share in IT Services by IDC once again. MDS has been able to maintain this market leadership for 14 years in a row because of our continuous innovation in services, best-of-breed technologies, expertise and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. The #1 market share ranking in the IDC report recognises MDS’ ability to provide high-level and high-quality services to our clients,” said Sami Abi Esber, President, MIDIS Systems Integration and Board member of MIDIS Group.



“The UAE has been leading the charge as one of the most advanced digital economies in the world and we are happy to be a part of this successful journey by helping many government organizations and enterprises in the country adopt the most advanced technologies to transform their businesses,” he added.



MDS UAE specialises in systems integration, data centre / critical infrastructure consultancy, integration and operation, software solutions and professional services, computer systems and networking, data storage & management, cloud and managed services and specialized power solutions. The company has deployed large transformational projects for several verticals such as government, education, healthcare, utilities, oil and gas, hospitality to name some.



“The growth potential for IT Services in the Middle East is very strong with several governments in the region driving digital transformation through their national visions and smart city initiatives. MDS has vast regional coverage, financial strength, strategic vendor partnerships and a highly skilled workforce required to deploy complex and large transformational projects. Our strong team has the highest vendor certifications, which is an added advantage. We have established our leadership in the UAE market, and our focus in 2019 would be to expand not just our technology and services portfolio, but also increase our market share further and expand our business to other geographies within the Middle East,” Mr. Abi Esber concluded on a positive note.



Dans la même rubrique : < > What happens inside Sudan’s secret detention centres? South Korea ready to partner with Africa on technology Fall-out over Mozambique debt scandal risks spill-over into Angola