MEDIA ADVISORY | Online Video Press Briefing with David Hale, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


EVENT: Please join us on at 08:30 Eastern (13:30 UTC) on February 21, 2019 for an online video press briefing with the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Ambassador David Hale. Under Secretary Hale will discuss his recent travel to Africa and U.S. Africa policy. Broadcast-quality video and audio files will be made available […]

EVENT: Please join us on at 08:30 Eastern (13:30 UTC) on February 21, 2019 for an online video press briefing with the Under Secretary of State for P...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



