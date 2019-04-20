Madagascar beat Zim to earn Barthes Cup Promotion

Madagascar’s resilience and crafty ball handling skills got earned them promotion into the Under-20 Barthes Cup after they broke the hearts of spirited Zimbabwe 25-27 at Prince Edward High School. This win for Madagascar comes of the back on a massive 65-0 against Morocco in their opening match giving them the top spot in the […]

