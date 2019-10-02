Alwihda Info
MainOne lands submarine cable in Cote D’Ivoire


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


MainOne (www.MainOne.net) has finally landed its submarine cable in Grand Bassam, Cote D’Iviore, which is the final leg of the ongoing expansion to reach Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire. The Grand Bassam landing which follows the recent completion of the landing in Dakar Senegal will extend the reach of the cable into Cote D’Ivoire and neighboring […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



