Malawi: Civil society leaders targeted in post-election clampdown

In response to the arbitrary arrest on allegations of fraud of two of the key figures involved in organizing post-election demonstrations in Malawi, Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Southern Africa said: “These charges are a ploy to harass and intimidate the two activists and force them to end the ongoing post-election demonstrations. “Malawian […]

