Malawi to receive $45.07 million for national COVID-19 emergency response from the African Development Bank

Malawi will receive $45.07 million to finance the government’s response to the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, following a decision by the Board of Directors of the African Development Fund (ADF) held Wednesday. The package comprises a loan of $24.48 million, and a grant of $20.59 million as direct budget support, […]

Malawi will receive $45.07 million to finance the government’s response to the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, f...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...