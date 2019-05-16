Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Mali: Displacement figure triples because of violence and military operations


Alwihda Info | Par NRC - 15 Mai 2019 modifié le 15 Mai 2019 - 19:48

The number of people forced to flee their homes in Mali increased by 360 per cent last year because of violence and military operations, according to a new report by the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC). The number of people displaced has continued to increase in the first months of 2019 resulting in alarming humanitarian needs.


Safiatou, student of the PAASU center (acclerated learning program in emergency situation of Djiri-Tabouchout (Gourma Rharous, Tomboutou, Mali) goes to the river. Photo: Mahamadou/NRC MALI, may, 18
Safiatou, student of the PAASU center (acclerated learning program in emergency situation of Djiri-Tabouchout (Gourma Rharous, Tomboutou, Mali) goes to the river. Photo: Mahamadou/NRC MALI, may, 18
“We have never witnessed such high levels of displacement since the signing of the peace deal in 2015 and this is likely to worsen in 2019,” said Hassane Hamadou, Country Director at the Norwegian Refugee Council in Mali. “This year has already been marked by several attacks on civilians; those who survive often flee their villages, having lost their loved ones and livelihoods.”  

The number of people displaced by violence and conflicts went from 35,000 in December 2017 to 126,000 in December 2018, according to IDMC. Since January this has spiked even further, with 133,000 people who have been newly displaced, according to the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), co-led by NRC.

This alarming trend of escalating displacement in central and northern Mali is mostly due to attacks by non-state armed groups, threats and intimidations, inter-communal conflicts and military operations. For the past year, the Norwegian Refugee Council has been raising the alarm about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Mali and warned against the disproportionate military approach in the region. 

“Civilians bear the brunt of the violence as well as of the military operations carried out in central and northern Mali. Protecting these civilians and responding to their basic needs must be a priority for the international community if we want to avert a humanitarian catastrophe,” warned Hamadou.

As of May 2019, less than 20 per cent of funds to respond adequately to humanitarian needs have been received. At this pace, millions of people in need will not receive humanitarian assistance in Mali this year. Against this backdrop, the humanitarian Rapid Response Mechanism is likely to exhaust its funds in the coming months. This is the second year in a row that new humanitarian needs exceed available resources. 

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/05/2019

Tchad : le président de la BAD attendu ce jeudi à N’Djamena

Tchad : le président de la BAD attendu ce jeudi à N’Djamena

Tchad : 600 jeunes sans emploi vont être formés en entrepreneuriat Tchad : 600 jeunes sans emploi vont être formés en entrepreneuriat 15/05/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le président de la BAD attendu ce jeudi à N’Djamena

15/05/2019

Tchad : 600 jeunes sans emploi vont être formés en entrepreneuriat

15/05/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination à la DIRSAFI de l'armée

16/05/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le collectif contre la vie chère veut un apaisement de la tension sociale
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/05/2019 - Aristide Briand REBOAS

RCA : Quand la crise rend la classe politique, l'UA et l'ONU coupables devant le tribunal de l'histoire

RCA : Quand la crise rend la classe politique, l'UA et l'ONU coupables devant le tribunal de l'histoire

Les nouvelles technologies au service de l’Art Les nouvelles technologies au service de l’Art 09/05/2019

ANALYSE - 10/05/2019

La résurgence de Boko Haram au Tchad

La résurgence de Boko Haram au Tchad

Notre-Dame de Paris vue par un négro-musulman de Paris Notre-Dame de Paris vue par un négro-musulman de Paris 29/04/2019 - Aliou TALL

REACTION - 13/05/2019 - MAN HASSAN SAID

Djibouti où tout est imposé

Djibouti où tout est imposé

Procès Mokoko et Okombi : un tas d'amalgames déballé dans les réseaux sociaux Procès Mokoko et Okombi : un tas d'amalgames déballé dans les réseaux sociaux 07/05/2019 - Jeannette Dzon