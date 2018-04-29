Alwihda Info
Marriott Hotels Debut in West Africa with the opening of Accra Marriott Hotel, Ghana


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Avril 2018 modifié le 30 Avril 2018 - 13:11


Marriott Hotels ([www.MarriottHotels.com](http://www.marriotthotels.com/)), part of Marriott International, today announced its debut in West Africa, with the highly anticipated opening of Accra Marriott Hotel ([www.AccraMarriott.com](http://www.accramarriott.com/)). Owned by African Hospitality Limited, the hotel is strategically located opposite the Kotoka International Airport, making it the perfect… Read more on https://marriott.africa-newsroom.com/press/marriott-hotels-debut-in-west-africa-...

