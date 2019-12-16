Marriott International Signs Agreement with Landmark Sabbour to Open a W Hotel in Cairo, Egypt

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (http://www.Marriott.com) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Landmark Sabbour to bring the W Brand’s bold design, signature Whatever/Whenever® service and innovative programming to Cairo, underscoring the growing demand for luxury in Egypt. Expected to open in 2024, W Cairo will be situated in 1-Ninety – a 300,000 […]

