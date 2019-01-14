Masinga a component of Golden Generation of South Africa Footballers – Committee Chair

The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation has said it is saddened by the premature passing of South Africa’s soccer legend, Mr Phil Masinga, on the weekend. The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, said the committee sends its condolences to the family, friends and the nation. “SA has lost one of its great […]

The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation has said it is saddened by the premature passing of South Africa’s soccer legend, Mr Phil Masinga, on the weekend....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...