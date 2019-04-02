Alwihda Info
Massive cholera vaccine campaign planned for cyclone-ravaged Mozambique, as UN calls for ‘urgent’ step-up in support


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Avril 2019


Around 900,000 doses of cholera vaccine arrived in Mozambique on Tuesday to help stave off a possible epidemic, after the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai, amid reports that the disease has already infected more than 1,000 people in affected areas. Confirming the delivery, Christian Lindmeier from the UN World Health Organization ([WHO](http://www.who.int/en/)), told journalists in […]

Around 900,000 doses of cholera vaccine arrived in Mozambique on Tuesday to help stave off a possible...

