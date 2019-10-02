Alwihda Info
Michael Mwanja and Willy Ombisi Accredited as World Rugby Match Commissioners


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Kenya Rugby Union’s (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) Fixtures and Competitions’ Administrator Michael Mwanja received his World Rugby Certificate as an Accredited Match Commissioner in August. Mwanja attended the Training Course held in Johannesburg in August when the Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifier was taking place. Ombisi on the other hand was assessed during the Victoria Cup match […]

