Millennium Challenge Corporation visits Ethiopia to discuss New Program to Advance Economic Growth

A delegation from the U.S. Government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), led by Cynthia Huger, Vice President, Administration and Finance (and Agency Head), visited Ethiopia this week to discuss the development of an MCC threshold program to reduce poverty and promote economic growth in partnership with the Government of Ethiopia. Ethiopia was selected by MCC’s Board […]

A delegation from the U.S. Government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), led by Cynthia Huger, Vice Pres...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...