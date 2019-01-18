Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Minister Cwele to brief Media on Traveller Statistics, Extended Hours at Front Offices and White Paper on Home Affairs Repositioning


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Siyabonga Cwele, will brief members of the media on the traveller statistics for the 2018/19 festive season. The Department had announced measures to ensure smooth facilitation of movement for travellers including deploying additional personnel and extending operational hours at ports of entry. Minister Cwele will also provide an update […]

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Siyabonga Cwele, will brief members of the media on the traveller statistics for th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/01/2019

Tchad : 12 officiers élevés au grade de chevalier de l'ordre du mérite

Tchad : 12 officiers élevés au grade de chevalier de l'ordre du mérite

Tchad : les ressources, l'homme et l'animal, piliers interdépendants du pastoralisme Tchad : les ressources, l'homme et l'animal, piliers interdépendants du pastoralisme 17/01/2019

Populaires

Tchad : 12 officiers élevés au grade de chevalier de l'ordre du mérite

18/01/2019

Tchad : L’Union des cadres musulmans appelle à désarmer les civils

18/01/2019

Tchad : "il y a des investisseurs qui font de très bonnes choses", Ahmat Bachir

18/01/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : Le procureur met en garde "ceux qui pensent défier la loi"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/01/2019 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le refus de guichet : une pratique illégale de la préfecture

Le refus de guichet : une pratique illégale de la préfecture

Une leçon monumentale reçue par les ennemis du Maroc Une leçon monumentale reçue par les ennemis du Maroc 14/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 14/01/2019 - APO

Ce que l’Angola peut apprendre de l’expérience nigériane en matière de champs pétroliers marginaux

Ce que l’Angola peut apprendre de l’expérience nigériane en matière de champs pétroliers marginaux

Gilets jaunes : Et s'ils étaient noirs et arabes ? Gilets jaunes : Et s'ils étaient noirs et arabes ? 29/12/2018 - Aliou TALL

REACTION - 16/01/2019 - Hersi Warsama Hoche

La fin du règne de la dictature djiboutienne

La fin du règne de la dictature djiboutienne

Frais de scolarité pour étudiants étrangers en France : "une hausse discriminatoire" (CEDPE) Frais de scolarité pour étudiants étrangers en France : "une hausse discriminatoire" (CEDPE) 13/01/2019 - Info Alwihda

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.