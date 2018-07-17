Minister Davies Pushes for Exemption from the United States’ Section 232 Duties on Imports of Steel and Aluminium from South Africa

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies has reiterated that South Africa’s steel and aluminium does not pose any threat to the US national security. Minister Davies said this during bilateral meetings in Washington DC with the United States Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer and the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, as well […]

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies has reiterated that South Africa’s steel and aluminium does not pose any threat to the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...