Minister Davies to Address Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Business Council in Durban


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies will address the Brazil, Russia India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Business Council in Durban tomorrow where the council will be hosting its sixth annual meeting. The meeting is part of the build-up to the 10th BRICS Summit that will take place in Johannesburg from 25-27 […]

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies will address the Brazil, Russia India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Business Council in Durban tomorrow where t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



