Minister Sisulu receives briefing on logistical arrangements for voting South Africans living abroad

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, has just concluded a meeting with the Commissioners of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and senior officials of her department where she received a briefing on logistics required to ensure South Africans living abroad exercise their democratic right to vote in the upcoming 2019 general […]

