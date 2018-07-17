Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea orders cancellation of all contracts with Canadian-based CHC Helicopters

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea (http://mmie.gob.gq/en) has mandated all petroleum operators including but not limited to Noble Energy, Exxon Mobil, Kosmos Energy, Trident, Marathon Oil Corporation and other operators to cancel all contracts with Canadian-based CHC Helicopters (http://www.CHCHeli.com), due to noncompliance of Equatorial Guinea’s national content regulations.… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/minister-of-mines-and-hydrocarbons-of-equatori...
