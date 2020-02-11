Alwihda Info
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Kingdom of Bahrain condemns terrorist bombing aimed at barrack of National Army of People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Février 2020


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the terrorist bombing aimed at the barrack of the National Army of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, which resulted in the death of a soldier. The Ministry extends its condolences to the brotherly government and people of Algeria and to the family of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



