Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain condemns decision of Republic of Turkey to send troops to State of Libya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the decision of the Republic of Turkey to send military forces to the state of Libya, stressing that this decision is a rejected interference in the internal affairs of Libya and a violation of international legitimacy and relevant Security Council resolutions. It adds that […]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the decision of the Republic of Turkey to send military forces to the state of ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



