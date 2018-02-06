Ministry of Telecom organizing conference for Djiboutian, Somali telecom operators

Somalia’s minister for post, telecom and technology after meeting with his counterpart in Djibouti said his Ministry is organizing in Mogadishu a conference for the telecom operators of Somalia, Djibouti Telecom/Government in late March to discuss collaboration in the Djibouti African Regional Express (DARE) project. The DARE undersea fiber optic cable is planned to run […]
