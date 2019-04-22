MoFA Secretary-General Receives Credentials Copies for Nicaragua, Sierra Leone, and New Zealand Ambassadors

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received Sunday a copy of the credentials of HE the Republic of Nicaragua’s (non-resident) Ambassador to the State Mohammed Mohammed Farara El Ashtar, of HE the Republic of Sierra Leone’s (non-resident) Ambassador to the State Rashid Cisse, and of HE New […]

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received Sunday a copy of the credentials of HE...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...