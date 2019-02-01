Alwihda Info
Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-general for West Africa and the Sahel concludes a two-week pre-electoral mission to Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Special Representative of the Secretary – General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, concluded on Thursday 31 January a two-week pre-electoral mission to Nigeria. The mission, which took place from 21 to 31 January, included extensive discussions with Nigerian stakeholders in several States […]

