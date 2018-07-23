Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

More Business Projects needed to Drive Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Economic Cooperation – Mi nister Davies


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies says more business-to-business projects are needed to drive economic cooperation amongst BRICS countries that include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Minister Davies was speaking during the investments opportunities session on the first day of the 6th annual meeting of BRICS Business Council that is […]

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies says more business-to-business projects are needed to drive economic coo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/07/2018

Tchad : des conditions de détention inquiétantes dans les maisons d'arrêt

Tchad : des conditions de détention inquiétantes dans les maisons d'arrêt

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 19 juillet 2018 Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 19 juillet 2018 21/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : 18 civils égorgés et 10 femmes enlevées dans une attaque de Boko Haram au Lac

22/07/2018

Tchad : la Dodjé accueille favorablement la relance de la filière coton

22/07/2018

Tchad : des maisons détruites et plusieurs blessés après des pluies torrentielles à Bébédjia

22/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 21/07/2018 - CHEHEM RENARD

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ?

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ?

Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain 17/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 21/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Revers cuisant enregistré par les ennemis du Maroc ! L'accord de pêche entre le Maroc-Union Européenne signé

Revers cuisant enregistré par les ennemis du Maroc ! L'accord de pêche entre le Maroc-Union Européenne signé

Français de statut civil de droit commun : la force probante des copies de documents établies avant l’indépendance de l’Algérie renforcée Français de statut civil de droit commun : la force probante des copies de documents établies avant l’indépendance de l’Algérie renforcée 19/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique

L'éducation à la citoyenneté L'éducation à la citoyenneté 14/07/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.