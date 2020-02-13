Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
More Cameroonian refugees flee to Nigeria, bringing total arrivals close to 60,000 mark


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Février 2020


Almost 8,000 Cameroonian refugees have fled to Nigeria’s eastern and southern states of Taraba and Cross Rivers over the past fortnight, bringing the total Cameroonian refugee population in the country to nearly 60,000 people. UNHCR, the UN refugee Agency, expects further arrivals as refugees inform that more people are still in remote border areas and […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



