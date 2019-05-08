Move refugees in Tripoli out of harm’s way, urges UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is calling for refugees and migrants in detention centres in conflict areas in Tripoli to be immediately evacuated to safety, after an airstrike hit a target less than 100 metres away from Tajoura detention centre, where over 500 refuges and migrants are being detained. More than 500 people are currently […]

