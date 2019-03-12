Mozambique: Emergency teams on alert as “dangerous and powerful” Tropical Cyclone Idai looms

Mozambique is on high alert as Tropical Cyclone Idai barrels towards the country’s central coast. Red Cross disaster response teams in Zambesia and Sofala provinces are readying response plans in anticipation of the cyclone’s landfall towards the end of the week. Dr Fatoumata Nafo-Traoré, Regional Director for Africa for the International Federation of Red Cross […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...