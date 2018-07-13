Ms. Hanna S. Tetteh of Ghana as Director-General, United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Hanna S. Tetteh of Ghana as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON). She succeeds Ms. Sahle-Work Zewde who has been appointed as Special Representative to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU). Ms. Tetteh […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...