The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassies in Nairobi, Maputo and Pretoria, organised a Muaythai Roadshow in Kenya, Ethiopia, Mozambique, and South Africa during 4 – 22 February 2019 with Muaythai athletes coached by Mr. Wittawat Ka-som (Master Din) from Lanna Fighting Muaythai Training Camp […]
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassies in Nairobi, Maputo...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassies in Nairobi, Maputo...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...