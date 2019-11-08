Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

NJ Ayuk Officially Launches his Second Book, Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ministers and industry executives from across Africa’s energy industry joined Centurion Law Group CEO and Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/), NJ Ayuk in Cape Town today for the official launch of his second book, “Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals.” During a ground breaking ceremony, Ayuk welcomed […]

Ministers and industry executives from across Africa’s energy industry joined Centurion Law Group CEO and Executive C...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/11/2019

Tchad : vers une réserve contre le risque de chute importante des recettes pétrolières

Tchad : vers une réserve contre le risque de chute importante des recettes pétrolières

Tchad : le gouvernement veut réorganiser le corps des volontaires nationaux Tchad : le gouvernement veut réorganiser le corps des volontaires nationaux 07/11/2019

Populaires

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du jeudi 7 novembre 2019

07/11/2019

Tchad : "une tentative de récupération politique" après la mort de Bonheur, selon la CASAC

07/11/2019

Tchad : liste des établissements autorisés à réouvrir par arrêté du ministre de l'Education

07/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la réhabilitation d'un barrage donne de l'espoir à des milliers de personnes à l'Est
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 01/11/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

ANALYSE - 01/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa