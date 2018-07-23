Nairobi hosts consultative meeting in preparation for AfCFTA Phase II negotiations

The African Trade Policy Centre of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Development Bank (AfDB), the United Nations Conference for Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the African Union Commission (AUC) are holding a series of consultative meetings in Nairobi, Kenya to initiate research on the 9th edition of the Assessing Regional Integration in […]

The African Trade Policy Centre of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Development Bank (AfDB), the United ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...