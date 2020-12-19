NaturalShrimp, Inc. Closes on the Asset Purchase of Alder Aqua, LLC f/k/a VeroBlue Farms

The ten-million-dollar purchase represents assets in excess of forty million dollars; The addition of these assets makes NaturalShrimp, Inc (www.NaturalShrimp.com) the largest square footage RAS shrimp company in the United States. NaturalShrimp, Inc. (NSI), (OTCQB:SHMP), an aquaculture Company which has developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/naturalshrimp-inc-closes-on-the-asset-purchase-of...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...