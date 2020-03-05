Ndhlovu into Match Day Squad for HSBC Canada Sevens

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell swopped the roles of Mfundo Ndhlovu and JC Pretorius for this weekend’s HSBC Canada Sevens, with Ndhlovu promoted to a first appearance in the 2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, while Pretorius arrive at BC Place in Vancouver as the official reserve player. Pretorius has been impressive in recent tournaments, […]

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell swopped the roles of Mfundo Ndhlovu and JC Pretorius for this weekend’s HSBC Canada Sevens, w...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...