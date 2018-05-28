New United States Agency for International Development (USAID) – Built Health Center to Serve 25,000 People in Kuni, West Gojjam

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over the newly constructed Kuni Health Center to the Amhara Regional Health Bureau at a special inauguration ceremony. The new health center was constructed through USAID’s Ethiopia Health Infrastructure Program, which is funded by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). As a result, […]

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over the newly constructed Kuni Health Ce...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...