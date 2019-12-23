Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nigeria Profits from Public-Private Investments: Waltersmith Modular Refinery Set to Meet the Scheduled Deadline


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Phase one of the modular refinery and the ground breaking ceremony of the phase two is expected to hold in May 2020; The Waltersmith project has already reached 90 percent completion; The project falls in line with H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva’s objectives to foster private sector participation in increasing domestic refinery capacity. Last week, Nigeria’s […]

Phase one of the modular refinery and the ground breaking ceremony of the phase two is expected to hold in May 2020; The Waltersmith ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/12/2019

Attaque de Boko Haram au Tchad : L'Organisation mondiale des diplômés d'Al-Azhar condamne

Attaque de Boko Haram au Tchad : L'Organisation mondiale des diplômés d'Al-Azhar condamne

Tchad : des livrets de déontologie pour la gendarmerie et la garde nomade Tchad : des livrets de déontologie pour la gendarmerie et la garde nomade 22/12/2019

Populaires

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra

22/12/2019

Tchad : un voleur de moto pourchassé par la police dans la capitale

22/12/2019

Tchad : le chef de l'Etat en visite au Festival Dary

22/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le chef de l'Etat en visite au Festival Dary
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées 15/12/2019 - ​HYOMENI Paul Guy

ANALYSE - 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa