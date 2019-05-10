Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) appoints New Technical Director


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has appointed Abubakar Yakubu a.k.a Yaro as the acting technical director of the federation. According to the NRFF President, Kelechi Mbagwu, the appointment is part of the federation’s drive to improve the development of rugby in Nigeria. Mbagwu said Yakubu’s experience as a former national player would be needed […]

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has appointed Abubakar Yakubu a.k.a Yaro as the acting technical direc...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...