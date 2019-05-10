Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) appoints New Technical Director

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has appointed Abubakar Yakubu a.k.a Yaro as the acting technical director of the federation. According to the NRFF President, Kelechi Mbagwu, the appointment is part of the federation’s drive to improve the development of rugby in Nigeria. Mbagwu said Yakubu’s experience as a former national player would be needed […]

