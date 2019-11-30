Alwihda Info
Nigeria Rugby names squad, arrive in Antananarivo for 2023 Pre World Cup Qualifiers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Coach Bronson Weir announced the Nigeria Rugby Men’s Fifteens squad that will be on duty against Madagascar in Antananarivo on Sunday. This encounter is the last match of elimination stage of the Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) 2020 and kicks off on Sunday, 1 December at 15:00 local time (14:00 CAT) at the Mahamasima Stadium in […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



