Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nigeria: Sharp increase in food prices caused by COVID-19 raises fear of hunger


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Octobre 2020


The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has seen an increase in malnutrition rates among children in nutrition centres it supports in Nigeria. The number of children treated by the outpatient nutrition program grew by 20%, while the number of severe malnutrition cases rose by 10%, compared to the same period last year. The […]

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has seen an increase in malnutrition rates among children in nutrition centres it supports in Niger...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/10/2020

Tchad : des signalétiques anti-tabac affichées dans les lieux publics

Tchad : des signalétiques anti-tabac affichées dans les lieux publics

Tchad : de villages en villages, la mobilisation se poursuit pour le recensement électoral Tchad : de villages en villages, la mobilisation se poursuit pour le recensement électoral 17/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : une boutique spécialisée dans les produits pour diabétiques ouvre à N'Djamena

17/10/2020

N'Djamena : un automobiliste perd le contrôle de son véhicule et le renverse en pleine rue

17/10/2020

Tchad : l’état d’urgence sanitaire prorogé jusqu’en mars 2021

17/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Ouaddaï, l'UNDR appelle chaque citoyen à avoir sa carte d'électeur
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 13/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51% L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51% 07/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda