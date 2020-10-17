Nigeria: Sharp increase in food prices caused by COVID-19 raises fear of hunger

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has seen an increase in malnutrition rates among children in nutrition centres it supports in Nigeria. The number of children treated by the outpatient nutrition program grew by 20%, while the number of severe malnutrition cases rose by 10%, compared to the same period last year. The […]

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has seen an increase in malnutrition rates among children in nutrition centres it supports in Niger...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...