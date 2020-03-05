Alwihda Info
Nigeria: Visiting Abia State Governor seeks partnership with African Development Bank to transform state into industrial hub


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Mars 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A thriving entrepreneurship industry and agricultural base in Nigeria’s Abia State are the foundation for the creation of a potentially viable industrial hub, its governor Okezie Ikpeazu told the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) Tuesday. Ikpeazu met with African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina at the Bank’s headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire to discuss investment… Read […]

A thriving entrepreneurship industry and agricultural base in Nigeria’s Abia State a...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



