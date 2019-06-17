Nigeria and the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement

The attention of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org/en/) has been drawn to a story published by Sahara Reporters on June 16 quoting our Director of Industrial and Trade Development, Abdu Mukhtar, who is alleged to have said that the Nigerian government does not understand the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. We want to state in […]

The attention of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org/en/) has been drawn to a story published by Sahara Reporters on June 16 quoting o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...