Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nigerian Lawmakers Meet with Foriegn Minister Zarif in Tehran


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Members of Niger-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group at the African country’s legislature have met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran. During the Monday meeting, FM Zarif pointed to the important position of relations with African countries in Iran’s foreign policy, and highlighted the good and friendly relations of the Islamic Republic with Niger. […]

Members of Niger-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group at the African country’s legislature have met with I...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/05/2019

Vaccination animale : un accord de coopération tchado-marocain

Vaccination animale : un accord de coopération tchado-marocain

Tchad : face à Boko Haram, un numéro vert et une patrouille mixte mis en place Tchad : face à Boko Haram, un numéro vert et une patrouille mixte mis en place 05/05/2019

Populaires

Tchad : "L'ENA a contribué à éviter le naufrage de l'administration publique", Kalzeubet Pahimi

06/05/2019

Tchad : le parti CDF septique sur la possible réduction des taxes douanières

06/05/2019

Soudan : la presse autorisée à visiter l'ex-président El Béchir en prison

06/05/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : incendie au grand marché d'Abéché
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 29/04/2019 - Aliou TALL

Notre-Dame de Paris vue par un négro-musulman de Paris

Notre-Dame de Paris vue par un négro-musulman de Paris

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde 18/04/2019 - AMA

REACTION - 03/05/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Le Conseil de sécurité proroge pour six mois le mandat de la Mission de l’ONU au Sahara occidental

Le Conseil de sécurité proroge pour six mois le mandat de la Mission de l’ONU au Sahara occidental

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.