Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nomzamo Mbatha appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today announced the appointment of South African actress and human rights activist Nomzamo Mbatha as its newest Goodwill Ambassador. Since 2017, Mbatha has worked in close in cooperation with UNHCR as a High Profile Supporter and advocate for UNHCR’s LuQuLuQu campaign, raising awareness for the forcibly displaced in Africa. Mbatha’s […]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today announced the appointment of South African actress and human rights activist Nomzamo Mb...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/01/2019

Tchad : un rapport pointe les responsabilités dans les conflits intercommunautaires

Tchad : un rapport pointe les responsabilités dans les conflits intercommunautaires

Tchad : dégradation des conditions d’études universitaires, déplore l'UNET Tchad : dégradation des conditions d’études universitaires, déplore l'UNET 26/01/2019

Populaires

Tchad : les chantiers de la douane et de la trésorerie avancent à N'Djamena

28/01/2019

Grosse déconvenue russe reçue par les dirigeants algériens

27/01/2019

Tchad : démenti catégorique du procureur général dans l’affaire Hawariya

28/01/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Mali : les soldats tchadiens de l'ONU en manque de munitions et en sous-effectif
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/01/2019 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le refus de guichet : une pratique illégale de la préfecture

Le refus de guichet : une pratique illégale de la préfecture

Une leçon monumentale reçue par les ennemis du Maroc Une leçon monumentale reçue par les ennemis du Maroc 14/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 24/01/2019 - M. Diakhaba

Acquittement de Laurent Gbagbo : la Côte d’Ivoire entre euphorie et inquiétude

Acquittement de Laurent Gbagbo : la Côte d’Ivoire entre euphorie et inquiétude

Obligation de quitter le territoire français (OQTF) et droit d’asile : que contient la circulaire CASTANER du 31 décembre 2018 ? Obligation de quitter le territoire français (OQTF) et droit d’asile : que contient la circulaire CASTANER du 31 décembre 2018 ? 23/01/2019 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.