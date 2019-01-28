Nomzamo Mbatha appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today announced the appointment of South African actress and human rights activist Nomzamo Mbatha as its newest Goodwill Ambassador. Since 2017, Mbatha has worked in close in cooperation with UNHCR as a High Profile Supporter and advocate for UNHCR’s LuQuLuQu campaign, raising awareness for the forcibly displaced in Africa. Mbatha’s […]

