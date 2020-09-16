Alwihda Info
North-East Nigeria: Situation Update


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Septembre 2020


5,950 Persons with Specific Needs identified for targeted assistance. UNHCR Protection, Human Rights and Border Monitoring site visits reached 55,396 IDPs, IDP returnees and refugee returnees. UNHCR supported the issuance of 4,846 civil documentation for IDPs, returnees and host community members to prevent Statelessness. Download Report: https://bit.ly/3mssqSC Operational Highlights – The volatile… Read more on […]

