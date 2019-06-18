Northern healthcare firms target new opportunities in Africa

Businesses including Yorkshire’s Sunflower Medical and Medasil were amongst 16 firms from the north that travelled to trade fair Africa Health 2019 in South Africa as part of a mission organised by DIT and Medilink UK, the UK’s largest association of Life Sciences and Medical Technology companies. This comes as a new analysis of HMRC […]
